Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) & CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Head to Head Survey

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) and Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and Simon Property Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust -9.54% 2.80% 0.69% Simon Property Group 40.49% 62.26% 6.55%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.4% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of Simon Property Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Simon Property Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simon Property Group has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and Simon Property Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust $133.65 million 0.12 -$12.76 million ($1.57) -0.66 Simon Property Group $5.35 billion 6.50 $2.14 billion $6.60 16.11

Simon Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simon Property Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and Simon Property Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Simon Property Group 0 5 6 0 2.55

Simon Property Group has a consensus target price of $128.46, suggesting a potential upside of 20.79%. Given Simon Property Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Simon Property Group is more favorable than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust.

Summary

Simon Property Group beats CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

