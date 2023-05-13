SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR) Short Interest Update

SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the April 15th total of 25,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of SILVERspac

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SILVERspac by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 969,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 375,748 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of SILVERspac by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 671,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in SILVERspac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SILVERspac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in SILVERspac by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 819,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

SILVERspac Stock Performance

SILVERspac stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.32. 6,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,258. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09. SILVERspac has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.32.

About SILVERspac

SILVERspac Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technology and innovation solutions to the real estate and financial services industries, as well as concentrate on identifying enterprise technology companies that sell into the real estate and financial services sectors.

