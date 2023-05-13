Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Update

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 201,000 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the April 15th total of 243,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 526,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Silver One Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SLVRF opened at $0.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21. Silver One Resources has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.35.

About Silver One Resources

Silver One Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on the operation of its silver assets including Candelaria Silver, Cherokee, Peñasco Quemado, La Frazada, and Pluton projects. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, USA, and Mexico.

