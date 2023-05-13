Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Update

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 201,000 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the April 15th total of 243,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 526,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Silver One Resources Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SLVRF opened at $0.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21. Silver One Resources has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.35.
About Silver One Resources
