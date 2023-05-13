Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Sells $106,530.00 in Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $106,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,877.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SILK stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.11. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $58.04. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.69 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 63.30% and a negative net margin of 39.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

Several analysts have commented on SILK shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley started coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Silk Road Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.