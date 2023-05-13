SIGA Technologies, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Thursday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th.
SIGA Technologies Stock Down 4.7 %
NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $5.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.83. SIGA Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $26.99.
SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Equities research analysts expect that SIGA Technologies will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.
SIGA Technologies Company Profile
SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The firm develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.
