SIGA Technologies, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Thursday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th.

NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $5.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.83. SIGA Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $26.99.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Equities research analysts expect that SIGA Technologies will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIGA. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 24,550 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,222 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 44,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The firm develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

