Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIFY opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. Sify Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $219.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 19.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,756 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 148,127 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sify Technologies by 342.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sify Technologies by 67.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

