Siemens Energy (LON:0SEA) Trading Down 1.3%

Siemens Energy AG (LON:0SEA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21.58 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21.89 ($0.28). 499,358 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,140,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.18 ($0.28).

Siemens Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 20.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.88.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

Further Reading

