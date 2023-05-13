Siacoin (SC) Market Cap Hits $185.54 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $185.54 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,876.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.69 or 0.00300222 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013008 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.23 or 0.00570113 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00067628 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.78 or 0.00423352 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003717 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,093,142,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

