Short Interest in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Declines By 18.4%

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,230,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the April 15th total of 19,890,000 shares. Currently, 16.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on VOYA. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

VOYA stock opened at $68.60 on Friday. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $78.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.03). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $2,988,833.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,246.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $5,208,258.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 228,208 shares in the company, valued at $16,793,826.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $2,988,833.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 149,671 shares in the company, valued at $11,261,246.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,062 shares of company stock worth $8,461,042 in the last ninety days. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Voya Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Voya Financial by 284.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 115.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.