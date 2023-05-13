Short Interest in Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Rises By 139.8%

Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a growth of 139.8% from the April 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Vanquis Banking Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FPLPF remained flat at $1.98 on Friday. Vanquis Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $2.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on FPLPF. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Vanquis Banking Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Vanquis Banking Group Company Profile

Vanquis Banking Group Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor.

