Short Interest in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA) Expands By 42.9%

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the April 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the first quarter worth $181,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the third quarter worth $246,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the first quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the first quarter worth $749,000.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Price Performance

NASDAQ:VHNA opened at $10.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.33. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

About Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

