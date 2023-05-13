Short Interest in Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) Rises By 25.6%

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the April 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 497,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Royalty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UROY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Royalty by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Uranium Royalty by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 65,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 23,859 shares in the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uranium Royalty alerts:

Uranium Royalty Price Performance

NASDAQ UROY traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.93. 425,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,850. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.33. Uranium Royalty has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $192.38 million, a PE ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 1.82.

About Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty ( NASDAQ:UROY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uranium Royalty will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and Workman Creek projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.