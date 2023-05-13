Short Interest in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Expands By 61.4%

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the April 15th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNTY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Unity Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Unity Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Unity Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of UNTY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.22. The company had a trading volume of 13,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,757. The company has a market capitalization of $224.30 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Unity Bancorp has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $29.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.78.

Unity Bancorp Announces Dividend

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.82 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 32.98% and a return on equity of 17.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.97%.

Insider Transactions at Unity Bancorp

In other news, Director Donald E. Jr. Souders sold 13,694 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $363,438.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,247.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Donald E. Jr. Souders sold 13,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $363,438.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,247.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David D. Dallas acquired 20,000 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.72 per share, for a total transaction of $454,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,767,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,159,372.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNTY. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 45.0% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 481,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after acquiring an additional 149,358 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 950,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,990,000 after acquiring an additional 56,625 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 222.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 48,412 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 33.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after buying an additional 45,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 306.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 45,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

