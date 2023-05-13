Short Interest in United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Drops By 20.0%

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 104,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.0 days.
United Internet Price Performance
Shares of UDIRF stock remained flat at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09. United Internet has a 12-month low of $16.39 and a 12-month high of $24.70.
United Internet Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Internet (UDIRF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.