Short Interest in United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Drops By 20.0%

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 104,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.0 days.

United Internet Price Performance

Shares of UDIRF stock remained flat at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09. United Internet has a 12-month low of $16.39 and a 12-month high of $24.70.

Get United Internet alerts:

United Internet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.