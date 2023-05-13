Short Interest in Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Decreases By 42.9%

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the April 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Twin Vee Powercats Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of VEEE stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88. Twin Vee Powercats has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.31.
Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Twin Vee Powercats
Twin Vee Powercats Company Profile
Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The company operated through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twin Vee Powercats (VEEE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Twin Vee Powercats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Vee Powercats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.