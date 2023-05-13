Short Interest in Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Decreases By 42.9%

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the April 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Twin Vee Powercats Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of VEEE stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88. Twin Vee Powercats has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Twin Vee Powercats

Twin Vee Powercats Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twin Vee Powercats by 112.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Twin Vee Powercats by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 22,606 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twin Vee Powercats by 133.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twin Vee Powercats by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 949,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Twin Vee Powercats in the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. 22.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The company operated through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.

