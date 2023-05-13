Short Interest in Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Declines By 37.2%

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,120,000 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the April 15th total of 12,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Troika Media Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Troika Media Group in the third quarter valued at $62,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Troika Media Group in the first quarter valued at $1,816,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 7.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Troika Media Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Troika Media Group Price Performance

About Troika Media Group

Shares of TRKA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. 35,031,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,478,313. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.22. Troika Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $82.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.19.

Troika Media Group, Inc, a professional services company, provides consulting and solution services worldwide. It offers brand building and activation, marketing innovation and enterprise technology, and performance and customer acquisition; and internal and external creative, technical or media-based resources, third party advertising technology solutions, proprietary business intelligence systems, data delivery systems, and other key services.

