Short Interest in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Expands By 13.0%

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the April 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Shares of TransMedics Group stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.68. 554,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,080. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.44 and a 200-day moving average of $66.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $90.15.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.05 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 18.30% and a negative net margin of 23.76%. TransMedics Group’s revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 12,026 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,037,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,173 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $152,283.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,268,968.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 12,026 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,037,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 146,460 shares of company stock valued at $11,174,974 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,771,000 after buying an additional 304,600 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,198,000 after buying an additional 197,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,644,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,650,000 after acquiring an additional 208,377 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,187,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,311,000 after acquiring an additional 415,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,977,000 after acquiring an additional 104,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMDX. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.29.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Featured Articles

