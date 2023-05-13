Short Interest in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Expands By 13.0%

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the April 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Shares of TransMedics Group stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.68. 554,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,080. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.44 and a 200-day moving average of $66.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $90.15.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.05 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 18.30% and a negative net margin of 23.76%. TransMedics Group’s revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,771,000 after buying an additional 304,600 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,198,000 after buying an additional 197,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,644,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,650,000 after acquiring an additional 208,377 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,187,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,311,000 after acquiring an additional 415,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,977,000 after acquiring an additional 104,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMDX. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.29.
TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.
