Short Interest in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Rises By 22.9%

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the April 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timberland Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSBK. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,889 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,721 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the period. M3F Inc. increased its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 209,015 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 18,217.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Timberland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $474,000. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Timberland Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Timberland Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

Timberland Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ TSBK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,779. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.33. Timberland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $35.62. The firm has a market cap of $187.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.40%.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

Further Reading

