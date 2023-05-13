Short Interest in thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Grows By 86.2%

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 86.2% from the April 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of TKAMY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.89. 6,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,421. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.04.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, thyssenkrupp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

thyssenkrupp AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of steel, automobile cascades, industrial components, and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Material Services, Industrial Components, Automotive Technology, Steel Europe, Marine Systems, and Multi Tracks. The Material Services segment distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors.

