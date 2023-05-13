Short Interest in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL) Drops By 19.3%

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the April 15th total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 680,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Necessity Retail REIT Stock Performance

Shares of RTL stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,572,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,078. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.30. Necessity Retail REIT has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $637.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Necessity Retail REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.89%. Necessity Retail REIT’s payout ratio is currently -106.25%.

Institutional Trading of Necessity Retail REIT

Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Necessity Retail REIT by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Necessity Retail REIT by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 267,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Necessity Retail REIT by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 183,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 41,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 83,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. 57.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

