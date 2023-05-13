Short Interest in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL) Drops By 19.3%

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the April 15th total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 680,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Necessity Retail REIT Stock Performance
Shares of RTL stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,572,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,078. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.30. Necessity Retail REIT has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $637.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.
Necessity Retail REIT Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.89%. Necessity Retail REIT’s payout ratio is currently -106.25%.
Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile
Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.
