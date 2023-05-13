Short Interest in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Declines By 35.0%

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 136,000 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the April 15th total of 209,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Insider Activity at TFF Pharmaceuticals

In other TFF Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Harlan F. Weisman acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,861.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 177,000 shares of company stock worth $153,780. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TFF Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 15,709 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 155,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 54,300 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 255.3% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 221,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 158,943 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,826,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,050,000. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of TFFP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.71. 243,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,474. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $6.73. The company has a market cap of $24.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFFP. Jonestrading began coverage on TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

Featured Articles

