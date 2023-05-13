Short Interest in Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Drops By 36.9%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the April 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Telenor ASA Stock Performance

Telenor ASA stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.49. 21,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Telenor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64.

Telenor ASA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.3814 per share. This is a positive change from Telenor ASA’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 5.79%. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Telenor ASA

Several research firms recently commented on TELNY. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telenor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, DNA-Finland, dtac-Thailand, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Other Units.

