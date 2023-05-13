Short Interest in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Increases By 21.0%

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 197,300 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the April 15th total of 163,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sypris Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $4,939,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sypris Solutions during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SYPR stock remained flat at $1.95 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 954 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,396. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 million, a P/E ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $29.71 million for the quarter.

About Sypris Solutions

(Get Rating)

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.