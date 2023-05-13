Short Interest in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Increases By 21.4%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,270,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the April 15th total of 17,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneCo

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in StoneCo by 300.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in StoneCo by 326.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 694,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 531,590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in StoneCo by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 155,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at $872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on StoneCo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on StoneCo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

StoneCo Stock Down 0.9 %

StoneCo stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,453,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,277,232. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. StoneCo has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $14.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $514.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.41 million. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. On average, analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.