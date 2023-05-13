Short Interest in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Decreases By 16.2%

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the April 15th total of 4,330,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 868,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at SeaWorld Entertainment

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $200,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $200,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $222,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,199,016.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,980 shares of company stock worth $2,628,376 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SeaWorld Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,260,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,610,000 after purchasing an additional 155,068 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,969,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,147,000 after purchasing an additional 715,217 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,827,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,359,000 after purchasing an additional 78,546 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,070,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,215,000 after purchasing an additional 441,000 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SeaWorld Entertainment Trading Up 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEAS shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

NYSE SEAS opened at $57.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.87. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.98. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $68.19.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 82.50% and a net margin of 16.82%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

