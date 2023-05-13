Short Interest in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Drops By 17.3%

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 195,100 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the April 15th total of 236,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

RiceBran Technologies Price Performance

Shares of RIBT stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.37. RiceBran Technologies has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $9.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 54.39% and a negative net margin of 18.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RiceBran Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the first quarter worth $69,000. 6.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies engages in rice milling for producing, processing, and marketing of natural and nutrient dense products derived from grains. It also offers include organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, TX.

Featured Articles

