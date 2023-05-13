Short Interest in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (NASDAQ:UCYB) Decreases By 54.5%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the April 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 7.23% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity Trading Down 0.7 %

UCYB traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $24.08. 27 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $36.11.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

