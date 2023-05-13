Short Interest in Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Declines By 17.7%

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,792,800 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the April 15th total of 5,825,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Pirelli & C. Price Performance

Shares of PLLIF stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.95. Pirelli & C. has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $5.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLLIF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Pirelli & C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pirelli & C. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

About Pirelli & C.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. It offers car tires under the P ZERO, Cinturato, Scorpion, Sottozero, Ice Zero, and Carrier brand names; motorcycle tires under the DIABLO Superbike, DIABLO Supercorsa, DIABLO Rain, DIABLO Wet, SCORPION MX, SCORPION Pro F.I.M., SCORPION XC, DIABLO Supercorsa SP, DIABLO Rosso Corsa, DIABLO Rosso III, ANGEL GT II, NIGHT DRAGON, MT 66 ROUTE, SCORPION Trail II, MT 60 RS, SCORPION Rally STR, DIABLO ROSSO Scooter, and ANGEL Scooter brands; motorsport tires under the P ZERO TROFEO R, SOTTOZERO, P7 Corsa, K, KM, RK, rain, and Slick brands; bike tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, and Scorpion brand names; and truck and bus tires.

Featured Stories

