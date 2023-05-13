Short Interest in Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Declines By 50.0%

Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPBN remained flat at $19.50 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.13. Pinnacle Bankshares has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Pinnacle Bankshares had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $10.08 million for the quarter.

Pinnacle Bankshares Corp. (Virginia) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiary. It offers a range of commercial and retail banking products and services such as checking, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, merchant bankcard processing, residential and commercial mortgages, home equity loans, consumer installment loans, agricultural loans, investment loans, small business loans, commercial lines of credit, and letters of credit.

