Short Interest in Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Grows By 69.7%

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 69.7% from the April 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Klabin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Klabin Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KLBAY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964. Klabin has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $9.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.75.

Klabin Increases Dividend

About Klabin

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a yield of 7.21%. This is a positive change from Klabin’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Klabin SA engages in the manufacture of paper and board for packaging, corrugated board packaging, and industrial bags. It operates through the following business segments: Forest, Pulp, Paper, and Conversion. The Forest segment involves the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus to supply the company’s pulp and paper mills and sale of wood (logs) to third parties in the domestic market.

