Short Interest in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) Expands By 109.0%

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a growth of 109.0% from the April 15th total of 16,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Key Tronic

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Key Tronic during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Key Tronic during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Key Tronic during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Key Tronic during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Key Tronic by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Key Tronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Key Tronic Price Performance

About Key Tronic

Shares of Key Tronic stock remained flat at $5.90 during trading hours on Friday. 21,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,295. Key Tronic has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $7.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $63.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

