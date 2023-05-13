Short Interest in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Rises By 88.8%

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a growth of 88.8% from the April 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JSML. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JSML traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.09. The stock had a trading volume of 23,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,806. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $55.31. The stock has a market cap of $108.00 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.43.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%.

(Get Rating)

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.