Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Drops By 17.0%

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the April 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Price Performance
VMO opened at $9.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.56. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $10.91.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0358 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Featured Stories
