Short Interest in Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Decreases By 95.5%

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the April 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insight Select Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSI. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 13.3% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,113,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,115,000 after purchasing an additional 130,400 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,906,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,811,000 after buying an additional 125,962 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insight Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth $1,991,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 386,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after buying an additional 66,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 14.8% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 301,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 38,777 shares in the last quarter. 37.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insight Select Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INSI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.54. 18,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,387. Insight Select Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $17.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.61.

Insight Select Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Insight Select Income Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th.

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

