Short Interest in Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE) Drops By 54.3%

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a drop of 54.3% from the April 15th total of 131,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Fresh Vine Wine Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VINE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 58,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.13. Fresh Vine Wine has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $3.75.
About Fresh Vine Wine
