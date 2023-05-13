Short Interest in Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE) Drops By 54.3%

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a drop of 54.3% from the April 15th total of 131,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Fresh Vine Wine Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VINE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 58,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.13. Fresh Vine Wine has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $3.75.

About Fresh Vine Wine

Fresh Vine Wine Inc is a premier producer of low carb, low calorie premium wines principally in the United States. The company’s varietals currently include its Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Ros?. Fresh Vine Wine Inc is based in MINNEAPOLIS.

