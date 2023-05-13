Short Interest in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) Rises By 83.1%

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 230,300 shares, an increase of 83.1% from the April 15th total of 125,800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 294,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Finch Therapeutics Group Stock Down 4.6 %

FNCH stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 57,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,912. Finch Therapeutics Group has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.05.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Finch Therapeutics Group had a negative return on equity of 68.64% and a negative net margin of 13,315.45%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Finch Therapeutics Group will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Finch Therapeutics Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Finch Therapeutics Group by 202.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 82,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the third quarter valued at about $423,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

