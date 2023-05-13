Short Interest in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) Rises By 83.1%

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 230,300 shares, an increase of 83.1% from the April 15th total of 125,800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 294,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Finch Therapeutics Group Stock Down 4.6 %
FNCH stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 57,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,912. Finch Therapeutics Group has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.05.
Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Finch Therapeutics Group had a negative return on equity of 68.64% and a negative net margin of 13,315.45%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Finch Therapeutics Group will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Finch Therapeutics Group
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.
About Finch Therapeutics Group
Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Finch Therapeutics Group (FNCH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.