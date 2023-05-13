Short Interest in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Drops By 27.3%

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,180,000 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the April 15th total of 12,620,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EW opened at $89.18 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $107.92. The company has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.74.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.42.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,425.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,425.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $499,373.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,982,659.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,216 shares of company stock valued at $18,268,759 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

