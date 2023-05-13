Short Interest in Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO) Expands By 21.4%

Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the April 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 876,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down from $2.50) on shares of Edgio in a report on Monday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.70.
Institutional Trading of Edgio
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGIO. Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgio during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,605,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgio during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,886,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgio during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,067,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgio during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,807,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edgio during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,688,000. 35.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Edgio Company Profile
Edgio, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The firm’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand. The company was founded by Michael M.
