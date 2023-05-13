Short Interest in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) Expands By 20.0%

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Dune Acquisition by 7.3% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 23,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Dune Acquisition by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Dune Acquisition by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 39,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. 18.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DUNE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,040. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82. Dune Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $12.16.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service.

