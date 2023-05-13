Short Interest in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Increases By 103.2%

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,886,100 shares, a growth of 103.2% from the April 15th total of 928,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 754.4 days.

Shares of COCSF traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.81. 59,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,515. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

