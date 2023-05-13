Short Interest in China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Increases By 40.0%

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

China National Building Material Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CBUMY traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $37.62. The stock had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 468. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average of $41.97. China National Building Material has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $61.73.

China National Building Material Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $2.4265 dividend. This represents a yield of 16.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd.

China National Building Material Company Profile

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in building material, new materials, and engineering technical services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.

