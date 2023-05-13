Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Expands By 87.1%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, an increase of 87.1% from the April 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

China Construction Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CICHY opened at $13.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52. China Construction Bank has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $15.09.

Get China Construction Bank alerts:

China Construction Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.