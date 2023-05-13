Short Interest in Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Rises By 56.8%

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the April 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHKR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.20. 14,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,393. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19.

Get Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust alerts:

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0757 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 23.47%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust engages in the ownership of royalty interests. It owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in Washita County, Oklahoma. The company was founded on June 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.