Short Interest in Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Decreases By 26.8%

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the April 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:CHUC traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.10. 145,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,391. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Charlie’s has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 million, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 4.62.
