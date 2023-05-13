Short Interest in Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Decreases By 26.8%

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the April 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Charlie's Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CHUC traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.10. 145,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,391. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Charlie’s has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 million, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 4.62.

About Charlie's

Charlies Holdings, Inc engages in providing nicotine-only, e-cigarette and hemp-derived, CBD wellness liquid spaces through its subsidiary companies, Charlie’s Chalk Dust LLC and Don Polly LLC. It operates through the International and United States geographical segments. The company was founded by Brandon Stump and Ryan Stump in January 2001 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

