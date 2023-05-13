Short Interest in Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG) Increases By 50.0%

Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Chain Bridge I Trading Down 0.8 %

CBRG stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.40. 13,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,583. Chain Bridge I has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chain Bridge I

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Chain Bridge I by 469.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,299,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,568 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Chain Bridge I by 266.1% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,059,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after buying an additional 770,254 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge I in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of Chain Bridge I by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chain Bridge I by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 362,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,001 shares during the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chain Bridge I

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

