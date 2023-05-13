Short Interest in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Increases By 25.5%

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the April 15th total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cellectar Biosciences Trading Down 0.7 %

CLRB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.40. 43,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,551. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.28. Equities analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLRB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cellectar Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLRB. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 757,466 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

