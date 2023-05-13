Short Interest in Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Declines By 43.1%

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the April 15th total of 118,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Bunker Hill Mining Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BHLL remained flat at $0.11 during midday trading on Friday. 86,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,575. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11. Bunker Hill Mining has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.24.
About Bunker Hill Mining
