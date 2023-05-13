Short Interest in Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Declines By 43.1%

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the April 15th total of 118,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bunker Hill Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BHLL remained flat at $0.11 during midday trading on Friday. 86,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,575. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11. Bunker Hill Mining has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.24.

About Bunker Hill Mining

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho.

