Short Interest in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Declines By 26.5%

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 329,800 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the April 15th total of 448,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,244. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $143.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $49.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that Brightcove will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BCOV. StockNews.com began coverage on Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Brightcove from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,076,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,493,374.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 389,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,969. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the third quarter worth about $1,575,000. Lynrock Lake LP increased its position in Brightcove by 16.4% in the third quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 2,445,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,406,000 after purchasing an additional 344,050 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Brightcove during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 4.7% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,602,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,599,000 after buying an additional 298,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 3,240.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 78,311 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, Brightcove Live, Brightcove Beacon, Brightcove Player, Zencoder, and Brightcove Audience Insights.

