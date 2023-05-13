Short Interest in Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Grows By 20.5%

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 334,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the April 15th total of 277,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days.

Bombardier Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRBF traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $40.57. The stock had a trading volume of 18,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,464. Bombardier has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BDRBF. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$100.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$99.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.63.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

Featured Stories

