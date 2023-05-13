Short Interest in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Expands By 21.3%

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the April 15th total of 948,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 3rd quarter worth $2,587,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 3rd quarter worth $3,838,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 278.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 189,678 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. 18.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLRX. StockNews.com began coverage on BioLineRx in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLineRx in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLRX opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.77. BioLineRx has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $93.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.89.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. As a group, analysts forecast that BioLineRx will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of treatments that focus on cancer. Its product pipeline includes Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is used for stem-cell mobilization, solid tumors, and acute myeloid lukemia; and AGI-134, which is an immunotherapy treatment used for multiple solid tumors.

